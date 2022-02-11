e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST

Mumbai: Court refuses to order probe on Nana Patole’s remark on PM Modi

Tiwana had approached the court taking objection to Patole's remarks on PM Narendra Modi
Bhavna Uchil
Congress chief Nana Patole | Photo: PTI

A magistrate court in Sewri has rejected the plea of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha head Tejinder Singh Tiwana to order a probe on Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a criminal defamation complaint he filed before the court.

Tiwana had approached the court taking objection to Patole's remarks on PM Narendra Modi while speaking to a group of villagers in Bhandara last month. Patole had said he could ‘beat Modi, abuse him’.

He had later clarified that the “Modi’ he referred to is a local goon and not the PM.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
