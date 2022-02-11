Mumbai: Court refuses to order probe on Nana Patole’s remark on PM Modi

A magistrate court in Sewri has rejected the plea of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha head Tejinder Singh Tiwana to order a probe on Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in a criminal defamation complaint he filed before the court.

Tiwana had approached the court taking objection to Patole's remarks on PM Narendra Modi while speaking to a group of villagers in Bhandara last month. Patole had said he could ‘beat Modi, abuse him’.

He had later clarified that the “Modi’ he referred to is a local goon and not the PM.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:01 PM IST