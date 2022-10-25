Mumbai: Court refuses to interfere in order asking CA husband to pay bed-ridden wife hefty maintenance

Mumbai: Court refuses to interfere with order asking CA husband to pay bed-ridden wife hefty maintenance | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a domestic violence case, a sessions court has refused to interfere in a magistrate's order directing a chartered accountant (CA) to pay a maintenance of Rs 1.2 lakh to his bed-ridden wife along with arrears of Rs 43 lakh.

The couple had married in 2016 and then settled in London. The wife had alleged in her domestic violence complaint that just two months after the marriage, her husband and his family began harassing her.

Doctor opined extreme stress could have caused the issue

She suffered from a medical condition in Feb 2017 and became bed-ridden. The doctor opined extreme stress could have caused the issue. Her parents had taken her to India.

Before the sessions court, the man had challenged the Mulund magistrate’s order calling it erroneous and seeking a stay of proceedings. He said he was prepared to take care of her in the UK where he had medical insurance for her, but could not do so in India. He said her parents had brought her to India at their own risk.

The wife had told the court through her lawyer that ever since she shifted to India, her husband has not paid for her medical treatment.

Additional Sessions Judge Priya K Bankar said in order that the wife is bed-ridden, unable to take care of herself and her parents are taking care of her, taking help of nurses, etc whose charges they have to pay. It said looking at her physical condition, she is in immediate need of medical aid and the husband is in a position to provide support and medical expenses to her.

Regarding staying the proceedings, it said that if stayed, the proceedings will not be disposed of finally and looking at the physical condition of the wife, it is necessary to dispose it of as early as possible.

