Mumbai: Court permits Chhagan Bhujbal, son, nephew to get passport from ED temporarily

A special court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to return passports temporarily of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj Bhujbal and nephew Sameer Bhujbal so that they can secure a visa to visit the UK.

The ED had opposed their pleas telling the court that they could abscond. The court noted that their passports were surrendered to the agency in 2018 as per their bail conditions stipulated by the Bombay High Court and that thereafter, they have been permitted to travel abroad, but have not misused the permission.

It added that they were also allowed to renew their passports. Special Judge RN Rokade said that it is not the case of the prosecution that they have misused the permission granted by the court and said further that they want their passports to apply for visa and have not sought permission to travel abroad, while passing an order in their favour.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:49 PM IST