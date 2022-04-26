e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai

Mumbai: Court permits Chhagan Bhujbal, son, nephew to get passport from ED temporarily

The ED had opposed their pleas telling the court that they could abscond.

Bhavna Uchil | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Photo by BL SONI
Photo by BL SONI
Advertisement

A special court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to return passports temporarily of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj Bhujbal and nephew Sameer Bhujbal so that they can secure a visa to visit the UK.

The ED had opposed their pleas telling the court that they could abscond. The court noted that their passports were surrendered to the agency in 2018 as per their bail conditions stipulated by the Bombay High Court and that thereafter, they have been permitted to travel abroad, but have not misused the permission.

It added that they were also allowed to renew their passports. Special Judge RN Rokade said that it is not the case of the prosecution that they have misused the permission granted by the court and said further that they want their passports to apply for visa and have not sought permission to travel abroad, while passing an order in their favour.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: ED to file chargesheet against NCP leader Nawab Malik's sons Mumbai: ED to file chargesheet against NCP leader Nawab Malik's sons

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:49 PM IST