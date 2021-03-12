Mumbai Court orders no coercive action orders in molestation case against actor

A sessions court on Friday directed the police not to take any coercive action till the next date of hearing against an actor in a molestation case filed by his partner against him last month.
The actor had filed a plea of anticipatory bail on Thursday before the court and the matter came up for hearing on Friday. Appearing for the actor, his advocate told the court there is a delay in filing the police complaint and that the complaint has been filed with the intention to defame him.
Additional Sessions Judge SP Agarwal said in her order that the allegations against the applicant are under Sec 354 IPC (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Judge Agarwal further said that considering the nature of the offence and the circumstances of the case, police are directed not to take any action against the accused till the next date. It adjourned the hearing of the plea till 26 March.
In his plea for anticipatory bail, the actor told the court that he and the informant, an aspiring model, had got acquainted through social media in August last year and he had proposed to her in December. They had lived together in Goa and then at his residence in Mumbai with his family before moving out due to her disagreements with his mother. The couple then started having quarrels on trivial issues, his plea said. He claimed they had consensual physical intimacy on 13 February, but had a fight the same day in which she pushed him. His plea said he then left for a scheduled shoot to Jaipur and was there for some days. When he returned, he found she had filed an FIR against him at Khar police station, ten days after the incident.
