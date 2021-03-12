Mumbai Court orders no coercive action orders in molestation case against actor

A sessions court on Friday directed the police not to take any coercive action till the next date of hearing against an actor in a molestation case filed by his partner against him last month.

The actor had filed a plea of anticipatory bail on Thursday before the court and the matter came up for hearing on Friday. Appearing for the actor, his advocate told the court there is a delay in filing the police complaint and that the complaint has been filed with the intention to defame him.

Additional Sessions Judge SP Agarwal said in her order that the allegations against the applicant are under Sec 354 IPC (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Judge Agarwal further said that considering the nature of the offence and the circumstances of the case, police are directed not to take any action against the accused till the next date. It adjourned the hearing of the plea till 26 March.