Mumbai: Court orders businessman to pay Ceat Tyres Rs 15 crore, here's why

The court ordered one-and-a-half times the amount dishonoured in the cheque as penalty to be paid to Ceat.

Saha had stated before the court that the complaint against him was false. The cheque was given for an earlier deal, was misused and the complaint was filed. He denied having received any notice to pay the cheque amount. He was not bound to pay Ceat any amount he claimed in defence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Narendra Joshi said in his judgment that it is clear that the accused had paid the cheque for the products purchased from the Ceat and that he has not been able to prove to the contrary. The court further opined that the defence taken by the accused does not seem believable and hence is rejected.