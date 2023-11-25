Mumbai: Court Orders Brother To Pay Maintenance To Sister; Says 'Relation With Maternal Family Doesn't Cease After Marriage'

Mumbai: Court Orders Brother's Family To Pay Maintenance To Sister; Says 'Relation With Maternal Family Doesn't Cease After Marriage' | Representational Image

The Metropolitan Magistrate court has ordered the brother's family to pay maintenance to the sister who has been residing with the family since her separation from her husband in 1993. The court said that merely because she got married, her relation with her maternal family doesn't cease.

In January 2014, the woman moved a complaint of domestic violence against her brother, his wife, his son, and daughter-in-law. The court, after nine years, has now restrained the brother's family from indulging in any further violence towards the woman. The court has also ordered the brother to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 8000 to the woman.

Background of the case

She claimed that in the year 1987, she got married and shifted to Jamkhed, Ahmednagar. However, in 1993, she had a dispute with her husband, and thereafter she returned to her maternal house in Mumbai and started staying with her parents and her brother's family. She claimed that her father had shops in Phool Gali, Mirza Galib Mandi in the Fort area.

The woman claimed that she was well looked after by the family until her father was alive. However, in 2006, her father died, and things changed for her. She alleged that after the death of her father, her brother, his wife, their son, and daughter-in-law began mistreating her. She claimed that slowly they began domestic violence against her. When she asked for her share of the property, she was denied.

The woman moved a complaint in January 2014 and claimed that for a month after filing the complaint, she had been pushed out of the house and was living on the terrace. They had also refused her from using the bathroom and kitchen as well.

Brother's claims and court's ruling

The brother had claimed that she had no right in their house. He said that the business and the house were built by him and not by the father. Also, he argued that she has not divorced yet and, therefore, has no right to stay at their residence.

The woman had, however, claimed that the brother was thriving on the father's business, and she has a right to the earnings as well as the house, which was also owned by his father.

The court, holding the family guilty of domestic violence, has ruled that she has a right over the property of their father. Just because of her marriage, her relation with the maternal family doesn't end.