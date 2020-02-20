Mumbai: Court orders Andheri-based IIT coaching class to pay Rs 1 lakh to student

Mumbai: Not allowing a student to discontinue his studies as s/he could not cope with the same would be against the welfare of consumers, ruled a consumer court recently, while ordering Andheri-based IITians PACE, a coaching class to pay back Rs 1 lakh to a student. This comes after the student, a Nashik resident, moved the consumer forum to seek a refund of the fees he paid for two years of coaching.

The full bench of the forum led by president Milind Sonavane also held that collecting fees for a two years course upfront would amount to deficiency of service on the part of the institution.

The bench accordingly ordered the coaching class to pay Rs 1 lakh to Kiran Pawar, who had got his son admitted to this institution for a two-years coaching program.

According to Pawar, he had paid Rs 2 lakh for the admission, which was for the two years course. He claimed to have taken some loan to pay the fees.

However, within a few months after the coaching commenced, Pawar's son started complaining of the 'poor infrastructure and unskilled teachers' and by the end of the eighth month of his coaching, he sought to cancel his admission.

Pawar accordingly, approached the coaching institution seeking a refund of the fees he paid for his son's admission. However, the institution refused to return any amount, claiming that the fees are charged jointly for the two years.