Mumbai: Court notes changed statements of victim, grants bail to 53-year-old man accused of raping his daughter

A 53-year-old man accused of raping his seven-year-old daughter was granted bail by a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which noted that the minor had changed her statement.

The court noted that the minor had earlier blamed a maternal uncle in her statement to the police, but later had made allegations against her father and another maternal uncles.

Special judge Kalpana K Patil noted in her order that she had perused the FIR and the statements of witnesses, particularly those of the victim recorded during the course of the investigation. “It appears from the statement of the girl that she has changed her statement, and given names of her maternal uncle and her father,” the court noted. It continued, “No doubt, all the statements of the victim speak about penetrative sexual assault. However, initially she claims said assault has been made by her maternal uncle, and in her another statement she claims it is made by her father and another material uncle.”

It noted that the child is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), therefore, there is no possibility of her being contacted by her father.