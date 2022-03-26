Mumbai: Court junks plea of son who challenged maintenance payment to 82-year-old mother

Mumbai: A sessions court refused to interfere in the order of a magistrate court which had directed a 52-year-old man to pay Rs 10,000 as monthly maintenance to his octogenarian mother. The senior citizen had complained that she was thrown out of her home by her eldest son, and that he had also abused and assaulted her for over two decades.

The court said that considering her age of 82 years, that he was staying in her house by having dispossessed her, it was of the opinion that the interim maintenance ordered was just and proper. It said the benevolent provision under the Domestic Violence Act provided for a speedy remedy to women, children and destitute mothers in distress. The dominant purpose behind such a provision was that a mother should not be left in a hapless state.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr U J More said it was an unfortunate state of affairs that the woman, at the age of 82, was fighting for justice and had been disowned by her own son for reasons best known to him. It noted that the non-cognizable complaint of 2012, complaint application to the Home Ministry of 2019, complaint application to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women of 2014, complaint application to the senior police inspector of 2016 and to the State Women’s Rights Commission sufficed to show that domestic violence was perpetrated by the son against his mother.

The son had approached the sessions court in an appeal against the interim maintenance order of a Sewri magistrate court and stated that he was unable to pay a monthly sum of Rs 10,000. The mother had been living with her younger son since 2009. The elder son’s advocate told the court that instead, he was prepared to pay Rs 3,000 and had argued that the mother was the responsibility of all her children and not just his.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:59 PM IST