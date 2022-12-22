Mumbai: Court junks Navneet Rana’s appeal in caste cert fraud case

Navneet Rana | ANI

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by Amravati MP Navneet Rana challenging the order of a magistrate court that had refused to give her a clean chit in a case of alleged fraud in obtaining a caste certificate that showed her belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

As per the case lodged at Mulund police station, she had used forged documents – among them a school leaving certificate and a ration card – to obtain the caste certificate, which was used to contest from her reserved constituency.

Special Judge RN Rokade of a designated special court that deals with cases against legislators, said while dismissing the plea, that there is a prima facie case against the accused. Judge Rokade further said that she could take appropriate steps before the magistrate for stay of the criminal case. If such a plea is filed, the court said, that the magistrate could decide the plea on merits without being influenced by its observations. Judge Rokade further said that there is no illegality in the magistrate’s order and that there is no reason to interfere in it. The court had permitted the complainant in the case to intervene in the proceedings. The complainant, through advocate Sachin Thorat had opposed relief to Mrs Rana.

After the magistrate had rejected the plea for discharge, Rana and her father - a co-accused in the case, had been directed to appear before the court for the procedure of framing of charges against them, so that the trial against them could proceed. However, they had not appeared before the magistrate and the court had issued non-bailable warrants against them. In a separate plea before the sessions court, Rana had sought a stay on the NBW proceedings. The court on Wednesday disposed of this plea too.