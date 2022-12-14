Mumbai court issues summons to Javed Akhtar over his RSS remarks

Javed Akhtar | PTI

A Mumbai court on Tuesday issued summons to veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in connection with a defamation case filed by a lawyer over his alleged remarks against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) made during a television interview last year.

The lawyer, Santosh Dubey, had in October last year filed a complaint against the 77-year-old lyricist-poet before the metropolitan magistrate court at suburban Mulund under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Mr Akhtar, in the TV interview, had allegedly drawn parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists in the backdrop of the radical outfit seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021.