Mumbai: Court grants relief to Singhania brothers

Anant Singhania and Akshaypat Singhania, sons of Ajaypat Singhania, on Thursday, got relief from a Sessions Court in a case initiated against them by the company for vacating the premises of Hind House in south Mumbai.

The court set aside the order of a Ballard Pier magistrate, which had summoned them in connection with the case. It also directed the magistrate to record the firm’s statement afresh and then proceed with the case.

The Singhanis said, in their pleas to revise the order, that their father had been in possession of the Hind House from 1960 to 1992. Thereafter, their mother took over. As per the arrangement in 2008 between Vijaypat Singhania, Gautam Singhania (MD of Raymond Group) and them, Anant Singhania had resigned from the directorship of Raymond. It was also agreed that they would continue running the firm along with Akshaypat. Anant would receive shares of the company as compensation along with benefits, including the permanent possession of Hind House by the brothers for their independent business.

They claimed that, in 2016, the representatives of the firm tried to illegally remove them from the premises. However, they did not file a complaint, as the matter was amicably settled. Later, that year, Raymond approached the Small Causes Court to vacate them from the premises and give its possession to it. The case is pending.

Their pleas further stated that they had learned about the complaint through a letter from the police station and their advocate had tried to contact the concerned officer several times to understand the complaint, visit the police station with relevant documents and to record the statement. They said they were informed by the police station that it had already filed the report. They filed a plea and challenged the magistrate’s summons, which were issued based on a report in January this year.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:52 PM IST