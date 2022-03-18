Mumbai court grants BJP leader Pravin Darekar protection from arrest till Monday in bank fraud case

Leader of Opposition in the state’s legislative council Pravin Darekar on Thursday secured interim protection from arrest from a sessions court in a cheating and forgery case lodged against him alleging that the forgery enabled him to become a director at a co-operative bank.

The complaint was filed at the MRA Marg police station by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde who had alleged that Darekar had claimed to be a ‘labour’ to become a member of a labour co-operative society.

This society had, in turn, authorised him to represent it in elections to the Mumbai District Co-operative Bank. Shinde also alleged that being the Chairman of the bank, Darekar had disbursed various loans.

Darekar had approached the court and stated in his anticipatory bail plea that the FIR was lodged with malafide intentions. He said he had raised certain facts in the house and due to it, NCP leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik had got arrested and that the state government was behind him and pressurizing the police.

He also claimed that on the same facts as the present complaint, an FIR was registered in 2015, but it was closed. He said that the court had rejected the closure report and directed the police to probe the matter, but he had appealed against that order.

The politician also reasoned in his application that he was a member of the labour co-operative in 1997 when he did not run any business and used to live in a slum in Dahisar. He claimed he was a labour and hence a member of that society. He said the definition of ‘labour’ under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act does not mention that if a person becomes rich, then his name should be deleted from the membership of the society.

On Thursday, the first date of hearing, the police sought an adjournment stating that Darekar’s application was served to it at short notice. The court went on to issue an order for interim protection from arrest for the politician till Monday.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:41 PM IST