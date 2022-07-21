e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Court grants bail to three accused in Satara’s MBBS admission laundering case

The three accused were identified as Dr Mohammed Shah Siddiqui Patel, Maruti Shitole and Pranjivan Patel.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

A special court on Thursday granted bail to three persons accused in a case of money laundering emerging from fraud over MBBS admission in Satara’s Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society after they appeared before the court responding to the summons.

The court had taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month and summoned the accused before it.

On Thursday, they were taken into judicial custody by the court when they appeared before it. They filed for bail through their lawyer Ravi Jadhav and were granted relief on provisional cash security of Rs. 1 lakh.

In the meantime, they will have to furnish sureties, said the court.

