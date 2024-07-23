Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Liaison Agent Hiren Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the money laundering and extortion case linked to Cox & Kings promoter Ajay Kerkar, the incarcerated ‘liaison agent’ Hiren Bhagat alias Romi was granted bail on Monday. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) observed that Bhagat didn’t have any knowledge about transfer of money from proceeds of crime to his account. Bhagat has been in jail for the past six months and may walk out of jail soon.

Bhagat was arrested in three cases; two registered by the Mumbai police and one case of money laundering being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He has already been granted bail in the cases registered by the police.

While granting bail to Bhagat, special PMLA judge AC Daga noted that he posed as an intermediary for various departments and “assured the co-accused that they will be heard and given a fair hearing”.

Bhagat was arrested on January 31 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police for alleged extortion from a businessman posing as an ED officer. He was later booked on the complaint of Ajit Kerkar, the father of Ajay Kerkar. He alleged that Bhagat – introduced to them by a chartered accountant as a government official working with the ED – allegedly demanded money, claiming he would be able to help Ajay in dodging the ED investigation and getting their seized properties and assets released.

Following this, the ED arrested Bhagat in the money laundering case being probed against Cox & Kings. The ED’s probe claimed that Bhagat helped Ajay dissipate the proceeds of crime. The agency also claimed that Bhagat helped Ajay build a false narrative by renting an office space under the Nagpada police station jurisdiction to lodge an FIR. Bhagat told the ED that the Nagpada police station was favourable to them and that getting the FIR lodged on the directions of the court added a certain genuineness of the case.

As against Ajit Kerkar’s claim that Bhagat had demanded Rs 10 crore to prepare the concept and draft of the application which became the base for the FIR, Bhagat’s lawyer claimed that he received Rs75 lakh.