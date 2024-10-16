Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Congress MP Chandrakant Handore’s Son In Chembur Hit-And-Run Case

Ganesh Handore (L) Chandrakant Handore (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: In the hit-and-run case involving Ganesh Handore, son of Congress MP and former state cabinet minister for Social Justice Chandrakant Handore, the accused was released on bail following his arrest.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 5, when Ganesh was reportedly driving from Chembur West to Chembur East to buy "juice." According to the Govandi police, as he neared Acharya College on Narayan Gajanan Acharya Marg in Vaibhav Nagar, his car struck a motorcycle ridden by Gopal Arote, a resident of Chembur. Instead of helping Arote, Ganesh allegedly panicked and fled the scene.

After the incident was reported, Arote was taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU due to the severity of his injuries. Based on CCTV footage, the police traced Ganesh’s vehicle and arrested him. However, upon arriving at the police station, Ganesh began feeling dizzy and was taken to JJ Hospital, where he was admitted. Doctors stated that his blood pressure had spiked, requiring observation. His blood samples were collected to determine whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Approximately 3-4 days later, Ganesh's blood reports indicated no presence of alcohol. Once he was conscious enough to provide a statement, he told the police that Arote had pressed the brake abruptly without any warning, leading to the collision. Meanwhile, Arote, who had been in the ICU, was discharged and moved to a ward as his condition had stabilized, according to the doctors who informed the police.

In the FIR filed by Arote’s sister, the police included charges under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 124A (endangering life or personal safety causing hurt), 124B (grievous hurt), and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. However, since all the charges were bailable and carried a maximum punishment of less than seven years, the court granted Ganesh bail.