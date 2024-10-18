Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to MSRTC DGM (deputy general manager) Virendra Kadam in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly sexually harassing one of his subordinate team members.

While granting Kadam protection from arrest, the court has asked him to cooperate with the probe and visit the police station every Friday between 3pm and 5pm till November. The court has asked him to not contact the complainant or any other witnesses in the case.

Kadam had approached the court for anticipatory bail earlier this month, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case and at no point of time he was alone with the complainant. Kadam has claimed that though he retired as DGM (IT), he was reappointed in March 2023 on contract till October 2025.

Kadam claimed that for want of valid qualification, he had (in January and March) recommended removal of two consultants, including the complainant, which was done in April. On May 29, the day of the alleged incident, the complainant was informed about the decision, following which she filed the case.