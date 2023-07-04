Mumbai: Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Anil Parab In BMC Engineer Assault Case

Anil Parab | ANI

Mumbai: A city court on Tuesday granted pre arrest bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in a case of alleged assault on a BMC engineer last month.

Special judge R N Rokade was hearing a pre arrest bail plea filed by Parab and six others in the alleged assault case. Their advocate Rahul Arote claimed their political party, Shiv Sena (UBT), is being targeted by a rival outfit to gain political mileage in Maharashtra.

"The applicants state that with the help of some political leaders and in collusion with government officials, party workers are being implicated in false and frivolous cases," the plea said.

Four persons were earlier arrested and are at present in judicial custody. Parab and six others apprehended arrest since they have been shown as wanted accused in the case, their plea contended.

Protest against the demolition of a party office in Bandra

Last week, the police registered an FIR against Parab and others for allegedly assaulting and threatening an engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The police claimed that Parab and others from Shiv Sena (UBT) took out a morcha in the BMC H-East ward. It was to express their protest against the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last month by the BMC.

A delegation led by Parab later met H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar and asked to call the officers who demolished their party office. When some civic staffers came forward, they allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.