Mumbai: Court Grants 63-Yr-Old Man Bail, Holding His Arrest Illegal | Representative Image

A metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday granted bail to a resident of Darjeeling, Arun Rai, 63, as the police had failed to supply him a copy of the grounds of arrest at the time of his detention.

Rai was arrested on the complaint of Dr Vishwas Jaidev Sirvaiya, retired principal of Wilson College and treasurer of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA). It was claimed that Rai and other accused had forged documents and took over the said association by way of changing the records with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

It was also alleged that the accused attempted to replace the complaint and other directors.

The complaint was lodged on August 31 at Gaodevi police station and on the same day, Rai was picked up from his residence. He was produced before the local court for transit remand. It was pointed out that the Gaodevi police had given him grounds of arrest only on September 2.

Rai was, however, produced before the magistrate’s court on Tuesday wherein the prosecution sought Rai’s custody for interrogation. Rai’s lawyers Vikram Sutaria and Hrituraj Rajpur contended that his arrest was illegal as the police had failed to supply grounds of arrest on the same day when he was picked up.

The lawyers said the reasons were given to him in writing only after they arrived in Mumbai and a day before his production before the court.

The court accepted the defence contention and held his arrest illegal. It thereafter released Rai on bail.