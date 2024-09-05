 Mumbai: Court Grants 63-Yr-Old Man Bail, Holding His Arrest Illegal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Court Grants 63-Yr-Old Man Bail, Holding His Arrest Illegal

Mumbai: Court Grants 63-Yr-Old Man Bail, Holding His Arrest Illegal

The 63-year-old was arrested on the complaint of Dr Vishwas Jaidev Sirvaiya, retired principal of Wilson College and treasurer of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA).

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 03:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Court Grants 63-Yr-Old Man Bail, Holding His Arrest Illegal | Representative Image

A metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday granted bail to a resident of Darjeeling, Arun Rai, 63, as the police had failed to supply him a copy of the grounds of arrest at the time of his detention.

Rai was arrested on the complaint of Dr Vishwas Jaidev Sirvaiya, retired principal of Wilson College and treasurer of the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA). It was claimed that Rai and other accused had forged documents and took over the said association by way of changing the records with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

It was also alleged that the accused attempted to replace the complaint and other directors.

The complaint was lodged on August 31 at Gaodevi police station and on the same day, Rai was picked up from his residence. He was produced before the local court for transit remand. It was pointed out that the Gaodevi police had given him grounds of arrest only on September 2.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals Exploitation And Discriminatio
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained
Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained
Read Also
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...
article-image

Rai was, however, produced before the magistrate’s court on Tuesday wherein the prosecution sought Rai’s custody for interrogation. Rai’s lawyers Vikram Sutaria and Hrituraj Rajpur contended that his arrest was illegal as the police had failed to supply grounds of arrest on the same day when he was picked up.

Read Also
VIDEO: Women Stripped Semi-Naked During Street Fight After Violent Clash Over Court Case In UP's...
article-image

The lawyers said the reasons were given to him in writing only after they arrived in Mumbai and a day before his production before the court.

The court accepted the defence contention and held his arrest illegal. It thereafter released Rai on bail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site;...

Mumbai: 2 Orissa Laborers Die After Fall From Unsecured Lift Shaft At Vikhroli Construction Site;...

Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals...

Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Reveals...

Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Thane: School Clerk Caught Taking ₹800 Bribe For Duplicate Leaving Certificate, Principal Detained

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal And BJP MLAs Meet BMC Officials To...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal And BJP MLAs Meet BMC Officials To...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Install More Spike Speed Breakers To Combat Wrong-Way...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporator Urges BMC To Install More Spike Speed Breakers To Combat Wrong-Way...