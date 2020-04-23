Mumbai: Court extends protection from arrest to Wadhawans till Monday

The anticipatory bail plea filed by the brothers in the sessions court citing this tweet by the home minister and seeking interim protection from arrest. The ED, which was to reply to the plea said that the tweet was not made by it. The court had granted protection from arrest till Thursday and sought a formal reply from the agency then.

On Thursday, the ED filed its reply and Wadhawan’s advocate sought an adjournment to file a rejoinder to it. The court adjourned the matter to Monday. The pre-arrest bail plea too will be heard the same day.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in the Yes bank scam where the bank is alleged to have made Rs.3,700 crore of investments in DHFL, of which Kapil and Dheeraj are promoters, in return for kickbacks of Rs. 600 crore to its founder and former MD and CEO of the bank Rana Kapoor.

The brothers had allegedly avoided multiple summons by the agencies to join the probe in the case by citing the pandemic situation. A CBI court had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against the duo on April 17, which was stayed the next day till May 5. The court had however directed them not to leave Satara district till May 5 without permission of the District Collector. After being released from quarantine on Wednesday, they have been asked to stay at their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from where they had been detained.