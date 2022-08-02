Mumbai: Court dismisses plea for custody, says father cannot give same love as mother

District and Sessions court, Mumbai | Photo: Representative Image

A sessions court has observed that neither the father nor any other person can give the same love, affection, care and sympathies to a child as a mother can. It stated this while dismissing a father's plea against a magistrate's order that had directed him to hand over custody of his children aged 8 and 4 to his estranged wife.

The court said it is settled that if the mother is a suitable person to take charge of the child, it is quite impossible to find an adequate substitute for her.

"The role of the mother in the development of a child's personality can never be doubted. A child gets the best protection from the mother. It is a most natural thing for any child to grow up in the company of one's mother," Additional Sessions Judge SU Wadgaonkar said in the order.

The court added that the company of a mother is more valuable to a growing-up child. The court also noted that the wife in the present case is a homemaker who takes tuition part-time while the father is a businessman who is busy with his work.

Judge Wadgaonkar said considering this fact too, it would be in the welfare of the children to keep them with their mother.

The court said it is expected that the father hands over the custody of the children, but if he does not do so, then in the interest of the children, it passed an order that the jurisdictional police commissioner or superintendent of police do the needful.

The wife had filed a domestic violence complaint against the man. She had approached the Bandra magistrate court for interim maintenance and custody of the children. The magistrate had passed in order in her favour, which the husband assailed by the present plea before the sessions court. He alleged in his application that his wife has psychiatric issues and is not fit to take care of the children.