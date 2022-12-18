Mumbai: Court denies bail to sea link mishap accused

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Irfan Bilakiya, 40, who is in custody for allegedly ramming his SUV into a vehicle on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The Oct 5 mishap claimed the lives of five toll workers and left nine injured.

Earlier, Bilakiya's bail plea had been rejected by the magistrate court. Recently, the Worli police station had filed a charge-sheet against him in which they had added a stringent provision of section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code which is punishable by life imprisonment. The police had claimed that he was driving at a high speed, cut lanes and even ignored reflector batons shown by toll employees at the time of accident.

Seeking bail earlier, Bilakiya had said he was a victim of the failure of the system and that authorities had not followed safety precautions and barricaded the site where cars had stopped on the expressway. He had said the mishap was a “simple human error” that happened because of their lapses.

Post the mishap, the accused left the car and fled without informing the police, said the charge-sheet.

The authorities didn't follow safety precautions and just barricaded the site where vehicles from the previous accident had piled up. The mishap was a simple human error.

Irfan Bilakiya, accused