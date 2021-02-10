Mumbai court denies bail to cop in rape case; accused had forced partner to abort child

A Mumbai sessions court has rejected the bail application of a policeman in a rape case where he is booked for forcing himself on his partner and also trying to compel her to undergo an abortion.

While opposing his plea, the police informed the court he is facing trial in a 2018 case of kidnapping and murder and a 2017 case of assaulting Electricity department staff with a paver block when he was found stealing electricity to the tune of Rs. 11.36 lakh.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat said in her order that the DNA report is conclusive evidence to support the contention made by the complainant. It also noted the allegations of the woman that initially they had consensual sexual relations and thereafter, he started forcing himself on her. Further that, he used to confine her, beat her and forced her to abort the child.