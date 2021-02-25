Mumbai: Court denies bail to 30-year-old man who eloped with teenager in 2018, deserts her after 2 years

A sessions court recently rejected the bail application of a 30-year-old Solapur resident who eloped with a 14-year-old distant relative in 2018 and after two years of living together in Mumbai, deserted her recently.
Additional Sessions Judge AD Deo said in her order while denying him bail, that on perusal of the FIR it appears that in the year 2018, when the offence began, the victim was just of 13 to 14 years age. “Considering the tender age of the victim the possibility that in the year 2018 prosecutrix got carried away because of allurement of the accused cannot be ruled out,” the court said.
The court also said that the allegations of penetrative sexual assault are serious in nature and investigation being in progress, it does not find the matter a fit case for considering bail.
As per the police complaint made by the girl in Mankhurd police station, she had come in contact with the accused when she had been with her mother to her native of Solapur in March 2018. When she returned after a week to Mumbai, the accused also came to Mumbai and expressing his love to her, suggested they elope. The duo eloped and after staying in public places in the city initially, he took her to her uncle’s home. There they developed sexual relations. Thereafter, the girl convinced her mother to accept them and both lived at her mother’s house. Later, the man started quarrelling and physically assaulted her. He went away to Solapur and would not take her phone calls. Later, he started taking her calls, but refused to return home. The victim approached the police at that stage.
In his bail plea, the man had said the relations between him and the complainant were consensual and they had lived together for two years and no action was taken against him.