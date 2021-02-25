Mumbai: Court denies bail to 30-year-old man who eloped with teenager in 2018, deserts her after 2 years

As per the police complaint made by the girl in Mankhurd police station, she had come in contact with the accused when she had been with her mother to her native of Solapur in March 2018. When she returned after a week to Mumbai, the accused also came to Mumbai and expressing his love to her, suggested they elope. The duo eloped and after staying in public places in the city initially, he took her to her uncle’s home. There they developed sexual relations. Thereafter, the girl convinced her mother to accept them and both lived at her mother’s house. Later, the man started quarrelling and physically assaulted her. He went away to Solapur and would not take her phone calls. Later, he started taking her calls, but refused to return home. The victim approached the police at that stage.

In his bail plea, the man had said the relations between him and the complainant were consensual and they had lived together for two years and no action was taken against him.