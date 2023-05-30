Mumbai: Court considers plea of accused Ramesh Abhishek's role in NSEL scam

Representative image |

A special court has permitted a plea by an accused in the ₹5,600 crores National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) scam seeking further probe on the role of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) Chairperson Ramesh Abhishek’s role.

Court orders an impartial probe

The special court under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act said in its order of May 12 while allowing the plea, directed that the investigating official carry out fair and impartial investigation into the role of Ramesh Abhishek, who was chairman of FMC at the time of the offence. It also directed that the report after conclusion of the probe be submitted to it within 40 days of the order.

No action taken against defaulters and brokers

The accused had claimed in the application that FMC only initiated action against NSEL and its parent and absolutely no action was taken against defaulters and brokers. Further, the EOW Mumbai also failed to investigate its chairman for his deliberate inaction, the accused claimed.

Court considered the plea but denies leniency

While Judge AS Sayyad considered the plea, the order made it clear that it does not mean that the court is going to form any adverse opinion against the former chairman. It further considered the plea of the officer and stated in the order that there are some suspicious acts and omissions appearing on the part of the then chairman of FMC at the relevant time and in its opinion are required to be investigated by way of further investigation.

