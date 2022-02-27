e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

Mumbai: Couple held for affray outside hotel near airport

They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for affray.
Staff Reporter
Mumbai Airport | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai Airport | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

A newly married couple was recently arrested by the Airport Police for allegedly fighting in public in the wee hours of Friday while under the influence of alcohol.

The couple, who were on their honeymoon, were squabbling outside Hotel Sahara Star, after the woman allegedly forced the husband to visit a disco.

The squabble was so loud that police had to intervene, wherein the couple started calling each other 'zombies', and were later taken to the police station.

They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for affray.

ALSO READ

Vinod Kambli arrested for hitting car under influence of alcohol; released Vinod Kambli arrested for hitting car under influence of alcohol; released

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
Advertisement