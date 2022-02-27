Mumbai: Couple held for affray outside hotel near airport

A newly married couple was recently arrested by the Airport Police for allegedly fighting in public in the wee hours of Friday while under the influence of alcohol.

The couple, who were on their honeymoon, were squabbling outside Hotel Sahara Star, after the woman allegedly forced the husband to visit a disco.

The squabble was so loud that police had to intervene, wherein the couple started calling each other 'zombies', and were later taken to the police station.

They were subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for affray.

ALSO READ Vinod Kambli arrested for hitting car under influence of alcohol; released

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:57 PM IST