Mumbai: Couple Duped For ₹1.38 Crore In Sion Property Scam

Sion police have registered a case against three fraudsters for duping a 34-year-old woman, Neha Nawar, of ₹1.38 crore on the pretext of getting a flat in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) at a low price.

Couple duped in property scam

The accused, Krishna Tari, Sandeep Gundlapelli and Shivraj Shetty, showed Navar and her husband a flat in Pratiksha Nagar and assured them that they would receive a flat in the MHADA lottery. After showing the flat, the accused took ₹28.20 lakh from the couple and helped them fill out the lottery form, presenting them with a letter with the MHADA letterhead stating that their application has been accepted.

The fraudsters took a total of ₹1,38,54,600 from the couple from the year 2015 to June 2023 and disappeared without providing possession of the flat. The first information report has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.