Mumbai: Couple booked for allowing domestic help to come and go

The notice also stipulated that domestic help working at members’ homes would not be allowed to go out and then return each day and would have to remain at their employer's house. According to the society's secretary, all the members were following the guidelines, except for one family.

Even after repeated warnings, the family's two domestic help continued to come and go, according to the secretary. On April 4, the society issued a notice to the couple. After they allegedly refused to accept the notice, the society's governing body pasted it outside their flat. However, this action did not deter the family, and their two-domestic help from allegedly continuing to come and go.

In its complaint, the society has claimed that it has no idea about where the domestic help come from, nor are they aware of their medical condition. Since COVID-19 is a contagious disease, these outsiders pose a risk of infecting the members, the complaint states.

"Following the complaint, the husband and wife were booked under the IPC section 270 for malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, as well as under sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and section 51(b) of the Disaster Management act," said S Agawane, senior police inspector of Agripada police station.