Mumbai: Couple arrested for masterminding murder of woman in Malwani

On Tuesday, Malwani police arrested a couple for allegedly masterminding murder of a woman on the night October 8. Cops have said that the couple masterminded the murder and loot.

According to Mid-Day, the accused have been identified as Rafique Khan, 28, and his wife Nasrin Khan, 27. The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Ajay Singh alias Kanchan Pramod Gupta. The couple, who has a grocery shop near Kanchan's residence in Malwani, used to pass on information about the deceased woman to the alleged murderers, who were arrested on Sunday -- Abdul Rehman Sheikh, 23 and Ubaid Sheikh, 22.

The arrested duo during interrogation revealed that Rafique and Nasrin hatched the conspiracy to steal the money from Kanchan's house. On October 8, Rafique and Nasrin informed Abdul and Ubaid that Kanchan had received Rs 5 lakh from a chit fund. Later, Abdul and Ubaid barged into Kanchan's house and demanded for Rs 5 lakh. When she refused to pay, they strangled her to death.

Kanchan's son found her body when he came home after completing his call centre's shift. He found her body around 6.30 am and after which he informed the police. All the accused have been arrested under Sections 302(murder), 397(robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.