Mumbai: Counsel Covid patients in ICU, says Eknath Shinde

Seeing the rising number of deaths due to the second wave of Covid across Thane, Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde on Sunday held a video conferencing meeting with doctors from Thane. Shinde assured about increasing the stock of oxygen and Remdesivir and solved the problems faced for vaccination by speeding the process.

Shinde in the meeting held on Sunday also suggested the doctor to counsel patients admitted in ICUs to empower them.

The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde and Rajan Vichare, Bharatiya Janata Party, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC, Dr Kailash Pawar, Civil Surgeon, Thane District, Dr Santosh Kadam, head Corona Task force, health officer and deputy municipal commissioner of TMC.

The meeting held discussion over the increasing number of Covid cases across the state, resulting in the rise of death cases in the second wave compared to last year. Not only senior citizens but middle age and youngsters too lost their lives in the pandemic. Shinde spoke to the doctors in the meeting to find ways to decrease the death rate. "Whether it's private hospital or civic, we should work in unity. Every patient is a priority for us and we should see that he is saved. Efforts should be taken by the doctors," added Shinde.

The meeting was attended by renowned doctors of Thane. "The doctors suggested that the state is still facing shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections. If we get it on time many lives can be saved. Also, if private hospitals get oxygen on time then patients may not be shifted in an emergency," suggested a doctor. Shinde assured them of fulfilling all the needs.

Few doctors even suggested many times patients admitted at ICU go through depression and anxiety further losing their mental health. However, many doctors suggested appointing counselors in such cases to empower the patients. Shinde said such facilities are available at Global Covid centre hospital in Thane. He instructed Municipal Commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma to arrange such facilities at private hospitals.

Most of the doctors even suggested the shortage of vaccines and demanded to increase the vaccination drive across the state. The doctors also suggested the third wave may see children's effect from Covid. And if vaccination is completely done it will result in fighting against the pandemic.

Shinde took it seriously and assure about discussing with the superiors and ministries. "If doctors working 24 hours for saving patients are tested positive for Covid. We will see that they will get good and proper treatment on time," added Shinde.