Mumbai: Corruption in BMC led to hospital fire tragedy, alleges BJP

The state Opposition has blamed CM Uddhav Thackeray and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Friday’s fire at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall and alleged that those who died were the victims of corruption in the civic body.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the hospital had no Occupational Certificate (OC).

Fadnavis, after visiting the hospital, in a tweet said, “How many more deaths does this MVA government need to take safety precautions at all such hospitals and COVID centres. We demand strict action against everyone responsible for not carrying out the safety audit. MVA Government must own it up and take responsibility now.’’

He claimed that no measures were taken for a safety audit and many lacunas were found.

Fadnavis demanded strict action against all those who did not carry out the safety audit. “

The former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that corrupt practices in the BMC led to the tragedy and urged Bombay High Court to take suo motu cognisance of this matter.

He referred to the Maharashtra Government’s announcement in conducting safety audits of all hospitals in the state and said, “Yet this incident occurred today. It means the government is not serious about public health and safety.”