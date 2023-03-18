 Mumbai: 'Corruption a gigantic problem', official who took ₹5000 bribe gets 4 years in jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 'Corruption a gigantic problem', official who took ₹5000 bribe gets 4 years in jail

Mumbai: 'Corruption a gigantic problem', official who took ₹5000 bribe gets 4 years in jail

The Trademark Registry official has been sent to four years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting Rs. 5,000 as bribe from a private company employee.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Terming corruption as a “gigantic problem”, a special court has sentenced a senior examiner who worked at the Trademark Registry office in Antop Hill under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act to four years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting Rs. 5,000 as bribe from a private company employee in exchange for getting the company’s work done.

The court refused to take a lenient view and stated in its judgment, “Corruption by public servants has become a gigantic problem. It has spread everywhere. No facet of public activity has been left unaffected by the stink of corruption.” Special Judge AS Sayyad further stated that it has deep and pervasive impact on the functioning of the entire country and that large scale corruption retards nation building activities and everyone has to suffer on that count.

Read Also
Mumbai: Peddlers who shipped narcotics to Australia, UK held during drug bust
article-image

What is the case all about?

The complainant was working in 2018 as a supervisor in a pharmaceutical company M/s. Annova Pharma Pvt. Ltd. The company had filed an application with the Registrar of Trademarks for the brandname “Allonova”. The office had recorded an objection to granting the trademark as there was a similar trademark already in its registry. The company had been asked to submit its response. During a hearing in this connection, senior examiner Nagendra Yadav had met the complainant and told him that the objection could be waived and the matter resolved, if he paid Rs. 5,000 to him. Accordingly, he asked the complainant to return with the bribe amount at 4 pm that day. The company did not want to pay the bribe and hence the employee approached the Central Bureau of Investigation with his complaint.

The following day, a trap was arranged and Yadav was caught accepting the bribe amount red-handed. Special Judge AS Sayyad said in the judgment that the accused abused his position as a public servant by corrupt means and obtained pecuniary advantage and thereby committed criminal misconduct.

Read Also
Mumbai: Gang consumes drugs, alcohol post-midnight near MHB Colony Police station in Borivali;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 'Corruption a gigantic problem', official who took ₹5000 bribe gets 4 years in jail

Mumbai: 'Corruption a gigantic problem', official who took ₹5000 bribe gets 4 years in jail

Cox and Kings promoter gets bail in Yes Bank money laundering case

Cox and Kings promoter gets bail in Yes Bank money laundering case

Enemy Property Deal: Accused gave ₹3.90 lakh to get fake ED summons

Enemy Property Deal: Accused gave ₹3.90 lakh to get fake ED summons

FPJ Exclusive: Are residents happy with Centre's new rules for feeding and maintenance of stray...

FPJ Exclusive: Are residents happy with Centre's new rules for feeding and maintenance of stray...

Thane: Dr. Rakesh Barot appointed as new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

Thane: Dr. Rakesh Barot appointed as new dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa