Mumbai: Corporator pitches for cycling track at Bandra Sea Face

Mumbai: In an attempt to promote an environment-friendly commute, Congress corporator Asif Zakaria has floated the idea of a cycling track to connect Carter Road and Mahim Beach. The proposed 6.4kilometre-long track will run parallel to the 1.2kilometre-long Carter Road promenade on the western side of Bandra.
Zakaria met municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to pitch the idea. The ward officers of Bandra west (HW) and Mahim west (G/north) were also present at the meeting.
“The municipal commissioner reviewed the plan and gave his nod to the idea as the cycling track will encourage an environment-friendly commute and frequent access,” said Zakaria.
Recently, the civic body completed beautification of the Bandra promenade. The garden adjoining Bandra Fort too has been revamped. The civic body has also written to the Archaeological Survey of India for a 'no-objection certificate', to carry out beautification work at the fort.
Beautification of the Mahim and Worli forts are also on the anvil.
Meanwhile, the cycle track project is in the planning stage, and an architect's design is ready. With this new cycling track, the civic body plans to connect the Bandra promenade with Mahim creek.
“The proposed track is designed so as to encourage eco-friendly mobilisation, as it is close to several heritage sites. The track will boost to tourism as well,” said Alan Abraham, the planner and architect of the proposed track.
“We have also designed a plan to connect Chimbai village with Carter Road and the Bandstand. The 600-metre road bridge will be like a walkaway over the creek,” added Abraham.
However, the BMC has not set a deadline for the project. A senior civic body official said, while the commissioner wants to develop the idea, an call is yet to be taken officially.
“The commissioner is in favour of the project and would like to get it rolling at the earliest. However, a deadline is yet to be set,” said the official.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)