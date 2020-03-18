Mumbai: Corporator pitches for cycling track at Bandra Sea Face

Mumbai: In an attempt to promote an environment-friendly commute, Congress corporator Asif Zakaria has floated the idea of a cycling track to connect Carter Road and Mahim Beach. The proposed 6.4kilometre-long track will run parallel to the 1.2kilometre-long Carter Road promenade on the western side of Bandra.

Zakaria met municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to pitch the idea. The ward officers of Bandra west (HW) and Mahim west (G/north) were also present at the meeting.

“The municipal commissioner reviewed the plan and gave his nod to the idea as the cycling track will encourage an environment-friendly commute and frequent access,” said Zakaria.

Recently, the civic body completed beautification of the Bandra promenade. The garden adjoining Bandra Fort too has been revamped. The civic body has also written to the Archaeological Survey of India for a 'no-objection certificate', to carry out beautification work at the fort.

Beautification of the Mahim and Worli forts are also on the anvil.

Meanwhile, the cycle track project is in the planning stage, and an architect's design is ready. With this new cycling track, the civic body plans to connect the Bandra promenade with Mahim creek.