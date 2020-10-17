Mumbai cops want Oberoi drug links probed

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday announced that the Mumbai Police will start an investigation in four to five days if the Narcotics Control Bureau does not initiate a probe into the alleged links between Bollywood and BJP leaders.

"It seems there is pressure on the NCB. We will again ask the agency to probe the matter. But if it still does not investigate, then the Mumbai Police will do so," he said.

He promised the probe after a Congress delegation led by spokesman Sachin Sawant submitted a representation demanding a look at the alleged drug connections of Vivek Oberoi, who was BJP’s star campaigner in Gujarat in the last election.

''Vivek Oberoi was also the producer and had starred in the Narendra Modi biopic. If Bangalore police can come to Mumbai and interrogate Oberoi, then why is NCB not investigating?’’ asked Deshmukh.

Sawant in August, too, had urged Deshmukh to conduct a probe into the drug link between Bollywood and BJP leaders. Deshmukh had subsequently forwarded Sawant’s complaint to the NCB but so far there has been no action.

‘’Why is the NCB not investigating, are they under any pressure? We are sending the second complaint lodged by Sachin Sawant to the NCB for probe. If the NCB does not investigate, the Mumbai Police will launch the investigation,’’ Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh’s announcement comes at a time when NCB is no longer calling Bollywood celebrities for questioning. The NCB DG Rakesh Asthana, who was in Mumbai earlier when the stars were being quizzed, has since returned to Delhi. It is believed to be busy preparing its report.