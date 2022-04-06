Mumbai: Cops trace Nepali couple's lost bag with jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh in 8 hours

Mumbai: The Charkop Police recovered a lost bag owned by a Nepali couple, who had accidentally left it behind which carried their jewellery worth ₹8 lakh. The police recovered the bag in a speedy eight hours time with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance of the entire night to track the autorickshaw.

According to police, the Nepali couple– Tabimaya Thapa, 55, and her husband, residents of Behrambaug near Oshiwara, were to travel to their hometown but keep the jewellery at a relative's home for safekeeping. They were on their way to a relative at Bhabrekar Nagar in Charkop on Monday, when they boarded an autorickshaw from Jogeshwari with the ornaments placed in a bag.

The couple kept the bag behind the seat of the three-wheeler and when they got off at Charkop, they forgot to collect it and realised only later when the auto had left. They immediately approached the Charkop police, following which the officials started checking CCTV footage. During the probe, the complainant were clueless as to which of the two autos seen in the footage they had boarded.

In a technical probe, police sought help from the sources and managed to find the correct auto. After taking down the auto's number and checking with RTO records, police traced the owner and eventually led them to the driver.

Police said the driver was unaware of the bag and the jewellery was recovered from the auto within eight hours.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:32 PM IST