Mumbai: Cops to probe role of trainee nurses in fake COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Kandivli police probing into the fake vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage will be investigating the roles of the nurses who were part of the racket. The cops want to ascertain if the nurses were aware of the unauthorized drive that was carried out by the accused. While the main accused Mahendra Singh, his aide Sanjay Gupta and two others Chandan alias Lalit Singh, Nitin Mode and Qareem Ali have been arrested; the other two accused Rajesh Pandey--a former employee with a private hospital-- and a doctor are still at large.

The police are also reaching out to the other locations where the drive was conducted by the accused.

According to preliminary investigations, the police have learnt that the doctor, who owns a nursing and paramedic institute in Charkop, had got the trainee nurses to administer the vaccine.

The police suspect that the doctor has most likely destroyed the evidence and paper trail that was crucial to the investigation. The cops are trying to ascertain if the same nurses were used at the other locations or were they changed. Based on this, the cops will either book them as co-accused in the case or will treat them as victims if they were unaware of the wrongdoings.

While the doctor is believed to have procured the vials from an unauthorised channel, he had orchestrated the entire plan and put it into force. Moreover, a senior official told FPJ, “Mahendra has informed the investigators that the vials were reused at several vaccination drives, which raises a serious alarm on the authenticity of the vaccines. Meanwhile, the police have not even recovered these vials, which would have been destroyed by now.”

After Mahendra was picked up from Panvel last week for interrogation, Kandivali police managed to recover his SIM card as he had destroyed his phone. Moreover, the probe has revealed that similar drives were carried out at Parel, Thane, Andheri, Versova, Kandivali and Borivali.