Mumbai: Cop's son attempts suicide, battles for life

Mumbai: A 17-year-old son of a policeman set himself on fire inside a high school at Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his father refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The boy set him on fire inside a toilet at New Sudhagad High School in Kalmboli at around 9 am, an official said.

The class 11 Science student was upset that his father, a police naik with the Mumbai police, had refused to buy him a motorcycle, he said.