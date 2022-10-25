e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Cops save man's life after he tries to hang himself over domestic dispute

Constable Deepak Lahane and his two colleagues visited the man's house around 2 in the morning after learning that a noisy quarrel was going on between husband and wife inside.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Cops save man's life after he tries to hang himself over domestic dispute | Representative Image
Mumbai: Timely intervention by police saved the life of a 30-year-old man here after he allegedly tried to hang himself early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in suburban Vikhroli. 

When they reached the house located in a slum area, they found that the man (name not disclosed) had tried to hang himself with a sari.

Lahane and his colleagues immediately cut the sari and administered the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) even as they rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital by an ambulance.

The man survived and was now recovering, said constable Lahane. 

"He apparently tried to kill himself after a quarrel with the wife. Had we been five minutes late, he would have died," he added. 

Further probe is underway, Lahane said.

