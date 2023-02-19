Mumbai: Cops save man after suicide tweet

Representative Image

A 26-year-old debt-ridden man was saved by the crime branch who swung into action mode after getting an alert about his tweet which read that he has decided to end his life as he has a loan of Rs3 lakh. Also, he expressed his desire for cadaver donation. The tweet was posted on Friday evening after which three units of crime branch fervently started tracing the youth. In a span of 12 hours, he was found in Karjat. Subsequently, the cops went there and brought him to the office. Hailing from Satara, the man had come to the dream city for a job but didn't get it, he even tried to set up small businesses but incurred losses. He was counselled and later allowed to go home with his aunt who lives in Mumbai.