Mumbai: Cops rescue kidnapped infant, bust child selling racket with arrest of 4

The Mankhurd Police arrested a gang of four people for allegedly kidnapping an infant girl and trying to sell her off recently.

The incident came to light after the four month old girl was reported kidnapped at Mankhurd police station and the investigators learnt about the racket. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping charges among others.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in Deonar, wherein a four-month-old girl was kidnapped on Thursday. Her parents immediately approached Mankhurd Police and lodged a complaint, following which a case of kidnapping was registered. The parents suspected that a couple had kidnapped their infant and subsequently a probe was launched.

Acting on this information, police began a search for Sharmeen and her husband Siddique Khan, on the basis of which they were quizzed. During their interrogation, they confessed and police learnt that they had handed over the infant to an Antop Hill-based woman, identified as Farzana Sayyed Shaikh. When police nabbed Shaikh, she said that the kidnapped child was given to Asha Pawar, a Chembur resident, said an official.

When Pawar was questioned, she said that she had given the infant to a Matunga-based woman, Julia Fernandes, who had recently delivered a child herself, and handed over the kidnapped infant to her husband and sister. They had taken the child to Bengaluru, where police rescued her.

Police reunited the kidnapped infant with her parents on Sunday, where she also underwent a medical test and was declared fit. Police subsequently arrested the Siddique couple, Pawar and Shaikh, while further probe is underway and more arrests are likely to be made. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, poisoning and common intention.