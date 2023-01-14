e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Cops recover Australian woman's lost bag with ₹ 9 Lakh assets in hours

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 02:33 AM IST
article-image
File Photo
Mumbai: The cops from the Juhu police station recovered the bag of an Australian woman within hours after she lost it at the ISKCON temple. It contained valuable items like iphone, gold chain and foreign currency worth Rs9.5 lakh. The woman was in a prayer when she realised that her bag was missing. She immediately approached the police. The cops tracked the GPS location of her sim card and found that the bag was in the temple premises. It was then handed over to the woman.

article-image

