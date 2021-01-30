Mumbai: Cops record statement of BJP leader's son in extortion case

The Mulund police on Saturday recorded statement of Neil Somaiya son of BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya. His statement was recorded in an old case of extortion, said police.

According to the police, Neil was called to the Mulund police station on Saturday to record his statement in a extortion case which was registered on January 2020, accordingly he visited the police station and his statement has been recorded, said police.

A case of extortion was registered at the Mulund police station in January last year on the complaint of a private contractors. In his complaint, the contractor alleged that few persons alleged demanded and accepted extortion from him. Following the case was registered, the Mulund police then arrested three persons. All three persons had been granted bail in the case, said police.