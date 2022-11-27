Mumbai: Cops pose as labourers to nab thieves

Representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: A team from the crime detection unit of Kashimira police, disguised as labourers, waited for several days before nabbing the kingpin of an interstate gang of burglars from a remote village in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The gang had broken into a locked apartment near Hotel Amar Palace in Kashimira and decamped with cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 9.35 lakh which the owner had saved for his son’s wedding.

Based on a crucial lead that the gang belonged to Ghaziabad and visited various cities by train to commit such break-ins, the team left for Ghaziabad.

After a week-long cat-andmouse chase, the kingpin of the gang was arrested. The police managed to recover a major part of the stolen booty, including 220 gm of gold worth Rs 7.35 lakh and Rs 1,33,500 in cash. The burglars broke into the complainant’s house whenthe entire familyhad gone to book ahall for their son’s wedding ceremony