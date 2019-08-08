Mumbai: Cops plan to educate kids on ‘good & bad touch’

Mumbai: In the light of a recent case wherein an 11-year-old was sexually assaulted by two classmates, Navi Mumbai Police are likely to visit the schools in their jurisdiction to educate children about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. The motive is to reduce the rising number of juvenile molestation cases.

Their Mumbai counterparts had come up with a ‘Police Didi’ campaign around three years ago, in which lady cops were assigned to various schools in their areas.

‘Police Didis’ had to conduct a series of awareness campaigns, using varying approaches for different age groups and visit children regularly.

This is the pattern Navi Mumbai Police are likely to follow, conducting workshops and one-on-one conversations with all students to teach them the difference between good and bad touch, telling them to be beware of people trying to lure them with a chocolate or other enticements, said a senior police officer.

On August 1, the 11-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by two classmates in school. The boy’s parents immediately approached Koparkhairane Police and registered a complaint against the minor attackers.

The accused duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. When Navi Mumbai Police were asked about the case, they said,

“We suspect the boys were heavily influenced by pornography in carrying out the abuse. We are yet to identify the boys and question them, as the survivor continues to be traumatised by the incident.”

The boy failed to inform his parents immediately after the assault. It was two days before they found out what had happened. Police feel children should not hesitate to approach their parents in such situations.