Mumbai cops on road to hold free & fair poll

Mumbai: The state assembly election is less than a month away and the Mumbai Police is set to ensure that the poll is held in fair and free manner.

The Mumbai police has already begun to take preventive actions against antisocial elements. The cops have instructed the licensed weapon holders to deposit their guns. The plan of deployments of the troops is in its final stage.

The state will go to poll on October 21 for its 288 seats in a single-phase. The counting will be held on October 24. The last date to file the nomination is October 4.

The police have intensified a search for absconders and criminals, who have been served non-bailable warrants. If necessary, the police are putting criminal behind bars as a precautionary measure.

In another routine exercise to prevent rising crimes in the state, the Mumbai police took preventive actions against 10,621 people under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) this year. Last year, the figure stood at 10,940.

The Mumbai police acted against 3,318 people under Section 110 of the CrPC till August-end, up from 3,309 last year.

Shedding light on the election preparedness, a senior police official said, “Our action plan for the election is almost ready. At the strategic and sensitive locations, personnel of paramilitary forces, along with officials of the Mumbai police, will be deployed.”

“In the action plan for the upcoming assembly election, we have identified criminal elements and the preventive action against them have been intensified,” said DCP Pranay Ashok, the Mumbai police PRO.

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force on September 21, the Mumbai police seized Rs1.67 crore from two seizures.

In another seizure on Saturday, police and election officials recovered an unaccounted sum of Rs1 crore from an SUV in Kandivali.

Further, the Mumbai police have instructed the licensed weapon holders to to deposit their firearms at the police station in their area. After the code enforcement, the Mumbai police have seized 5 firearms while 61 legal weapons have also been deposited so far.

Twelve people have been charged under the stringent the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), while 17 cases have been filed under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).