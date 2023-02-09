Mumbai: Cops on lookout for man for duping 36 people of ₹61L in investment fraud

Representational Image

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against a man for allegedly duping at least 36 people to the tune of ₹61 lakh by inducing them to invest money by assuring lucrative returns. The accused had published the investment scheme through a website and had promised 15 percent profit on investment, police said.

Repeated calls made the victim believe the deal was real

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Dombivali and runs coaching classes. In October last year, while surfing the internet, the victim came across a website which promised 15 percent profit on investment. Initially the victim ignored the claims, but later she started getting calls regarding the investment which made her believe the scheme was genuine.

The victim then made an online agreement with the accused to make the investment. On December 21, the victim's husband had transferred ₹12 lakh in the bank account of the accused online. After a fortnight, the victim enquired with the accused about the returns and the accused kept avoiding by giving excuses, police said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: 23 villages to hold chain protest from February 12 against NAINA

The victim then consulted with a friend about the said investment who informed her that the investment scheme appeared to be fraudulent. The victim then tried contacting the accused to demand her money back, but the accused remained incommunicado. When the victim approached the police, she learnt that at least 35 more people were duped by the accused.

A case has been registered by the police last week under section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)