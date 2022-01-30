Mumbai: Cops on lookout for imposter for running fake social media channel to dupe subscribers

A 34-year-old woman who imparts training lectures on share market has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that someone had created a bogus Telegram channel using her name and photograph and had earned money up to Rs 80 lakh from his 10000 subscribers as course fee.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Panchpakhadi in Thane. The victim had been taking classes and lectures on share market business since 2018 and since March 2020, she had been taking online classes. The victim also has a website, on which she upload videos of her lectures related to the share market training.

As per the victim, those who take admission for her classes, they are being given user-ID and passwords so that they can view the videos. The victim also runs a channel on YouTube and Telegram channel on which she often uploads information regarding the share market which is available for viewing free of cost, police said.

"The victim in her complaint had stated that around February last year, someone had prepared a fake Telegram channel using her name and photograph. The accused downloads the videos of the victim which she uploads on her website and then uploads the same videos on the fake Telegram channel which has around 10000 subscribers," said a police officer.

He added, "As per the victim the accused has earned Rs 80 lakh using her name and photograph, from his subscribers by charging them Rs 800 course fee. The accused had also provided bank account details in the bogus Telegram channel in which he asks people to deposit the fee money. The victim has also victim's office number in his channel in case anyone wanted to make enquiries."

After the incident to the light, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard on Thursday under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:39 PM IST