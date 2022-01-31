Mumbai: Cops on lookout for duo for duping investors to the tune of Rs 23 lakh

The police have registered a case of cheating against two persons who have duped investors to the tune of Rs 23.90 lakh by floating several fraudulent schemes.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Malad. As per the complainant, in September 2019, through a common friend, the victim had come across two persons - VP Dev and VM Thakur, who ran their investment office in Goregaon. "The duo ran a scheme in which on the investment of Rs 1 lakh for the period of three months, the investor would either get 32 grams of gold or Rs 1.40 lakh in return. The victim initially invested Rs 3 in the scheme and had received 3 gold coins in return from the accused," said a police officer.

He added, "In 2019, the victim invested Rs 8.31 lakh and was expecting returns in March 2020. In January 2020, the victim and his relatives also invested money in another scheme floated by the accused. In the said scheme, on the purchase of lucky draw coupons worth Rs 11000, the lucky winner can win a refrigerator, washing machine, bike and car. The accused also claimed that in case the person does not get lucky in the draw, his money would be returned in two months."

The victim and his relatives totally invested Rs 23.90 lakh in the schemes floated by the accused and when they realised that their money is lost, they approached the police and got a complaint lodged against the duo under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (fraudulent default by financial establishment) and 4 (Attachment of properties on default of return of deposits) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST