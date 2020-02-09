Mumbai: Cops nab ‘helpful’ ATM crooks, seize 55 debit cards

Less than 72 hours after they duped a senior citizen in the Ghodbunder road area of Thane, two notorious crooks landed into the custody of the Kasarwadavli police for their involvement in cheating several people inside ATM kiosks by replacing their debit/credit cards and using their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) for fraudulent cash withdrawals.

According to the police, the accused are identified as-Giasuddin Abu Siddique (26) and Shaizan Abdul Rehman Aagha (24)- both residents of Mumbra. Apart from mobile phones and cash the police recovered 55 ATM cards issued by multi-national and private sector banks, from their possession.

In response to the complaint, a special team from the detection unit headed by API Sagar Jadhav under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Kishore Khairnar apprehended the duo on the virtue of a specific tip-off from informants about their anticipated arrival in the premises of Mumbra railway station on Thursday.