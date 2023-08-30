Mumbai: Cops Nab Accused In ₹65 Lakh Mobile Theft Case

Representative image

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the accused hiding in the city after stealing a mobile worth ₹65 lakhs from Lonikand police limits of Pune.

API Sonali Bharte of the Anti Extortion Cell(AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch got information that the accused is coming to Masjid Bandar. As soon as the information was received, the AEC team was waiting for the accused by laying a trap in that area. Based on the information received, a person was taken into custody and during interrogation him, it was found that he was the same accused who had stolen mobiles worth ₹65 lakh.

An AEC official said that the name of the arrested accused is Tofazul Khurshed Shaikh (32). Shaikh is a resident of Sahebganj district of Jharkhand. Shaikh had stolen iPhones by breaking the cement roof of Pro Connect Chain Solution Company's Sima warehouse from Lonikand police station limits in Pune on the night of July 17. The total value of the stolen mobiles is ₹65.61 lakh. In this case, AEC has taken Shaikh into custody and handed him over to the Lonikand police station.

